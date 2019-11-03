Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

HSII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 40,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 106,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,696. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.43. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $545.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

