Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Up 5.9% in October

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 336,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on HSII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,019.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 250.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 106,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,560. The stock has a market cap of $551.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.13 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.