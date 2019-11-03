Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 12,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $121,445.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,784.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $134,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,704 shares of company stock valued at $417,902. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 45,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 2.77. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.72 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

