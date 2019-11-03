Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst (LON:HAST) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC (LON:HAST) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.48), approximately 6,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 47,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.44).

The company has a market capitalization of $101.35 million and a P/E ratio of 40.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 252.96.

About Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst (LON:HAST)

Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust Plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to exploit global opportunities to provide long-term growth to shareholders through a diversified, international, multi-strategy portfolio, which also offers access to specialist funds, including hedge and private equity.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.