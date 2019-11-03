Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on HT. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE HT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. 268,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,751. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $541.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $48,509.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 305,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,709.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil H. Shah acquired 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $49,983.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 336,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,741.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 124,361 shares of company stock worth $3,663,470. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 23,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 73,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

