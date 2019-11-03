Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Set at $80.00 by MKM Partners

Hess (NYSE:HES) has been given a $80.00 target price by equities researchers at MKM Partners in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of HES stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,291. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -93.12 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Hess has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $71.06.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 2,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,385,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,035,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $417,699.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,911 shares of company stock worth $16,012,509 in the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Hess by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 30,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Hess by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

