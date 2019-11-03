HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered HEXO from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered HEXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEXO has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.52.

HEXO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 2,998,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. HEXO has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HEXO by 6,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,944 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HEXO by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 336,897 shares in the last quarter.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

