Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 522,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other Hilltop news, insider Darren E. Parmenter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,778 shares in the company, valued at $858,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 317.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 120,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 91,441 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $972,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 41.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Shares of HTH stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $454.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

