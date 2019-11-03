Hiscox (LON:HSX) Earns Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,581 ($20.66) to GBX 1,487 ($19.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,572.18 ($20.54).

Get Hiscox alerts:

LON HSX opened at GBX 1,475 ($19.27) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,584.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,637.26. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 33.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74.

In other Hiscox news, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.58), for a total transaction of £590,625 ($771,756.17). Also, insider Richard Watson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.71), for a total value of £158,500 ($207,108.32). Insiders have sold 87,900 shares of company stock valued at $140,948,900 over the last 90 days.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.