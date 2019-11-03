Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HSX. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,629 ($21.29) to GBX 1,666 ($21.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,581 ($20.66) to GBX 1,487 ($19.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,572.18 ($20.54).

Shares of Hiscox stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,475 ($19.27). 492,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,584.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,637.26. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

In other Hiscox news, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.58), for a total value of £590,625 ($771,756.17). Also, insider Richard Watson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.71), for a total value of £158,500 ($207,108.32). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,900 shares of company stock valued at $140,948,900.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

