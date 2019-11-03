HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.44

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 65315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

HMSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HMS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Swann started coverage on HMS in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. HMS had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HMS news, Director Richard H. Stowe sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $103,531.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,389.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 8,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $326,396.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 148,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,115 shares of company stock valued at $22,938,980 in the last ninety days. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of HMS by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HMS by 456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in HMS by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

