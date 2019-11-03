HorusPay One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,765.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 199.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. HorusPay has a total market cap of $859,439.00 and $2,765.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HorusPay has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00224138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.01390135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028805 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00122453 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

