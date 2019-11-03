Howard Hughes (HHC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Howard Hughes to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $431.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $111.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.65 and a 200 day moving average of $119.42. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $89.51 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

