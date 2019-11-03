Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $527.75

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $527.75 and traded as high as $584.20. Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at $582.20, with a volume of 1,219,700 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on HWDN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 527.50 ($6.89).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 17.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 561.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 528.09.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

