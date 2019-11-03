Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Polaris Industries by 140.1% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Polaris Industries by 25,800.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII opened at $99.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $104.10.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Polaris Industries to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price target on Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

