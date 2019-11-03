Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $237.34 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $238.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

