Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 1,075 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,021 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 57.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $55.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $57.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.88%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

