Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 42.4% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth $152,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Globant by 15.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 1,182.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth $208,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $93.72 on Friday. Globant SA has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $112.33. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.94.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Globant had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLOB. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Globant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.90.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

