Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 711.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 441.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 44.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,912.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $1,551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,261,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,747. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $159.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 0.73. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.98 and a twelve month high of $160.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.79 and its 200-day moving average is $143.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $945.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.10 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFM. Bank of America began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

