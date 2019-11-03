Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Hoya stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.24. 7,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,874. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. Hoya has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $90.45.

About Hoya

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

