HSBC Analysts Give SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) a €4.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGL. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGL Carbon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.64 ($7.73).

Shares of SGL Carbon stock opened at €4.31 ($5.01) on Wednesday. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of €3.57 ($4.15) and a 52-week high of €10.58 ($12.30). The company has a 50 day moving average of €4.48 and a 200 day moving average of €6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.59. The company has a market capitalization of $529.43 million and a P/E ratio of 154.00.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

