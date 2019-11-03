HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 580 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.03) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target (down previously from GBX 610 ($7.97)) on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 905 ($11.83) price target on HSBC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 630.79 ($8.24).

HSBA opened at GBX 588.80 ($7.69) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 609.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 637.18. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 687.70 ($8.99).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Moses bought 21,465 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £125,784.90 ($164,360.25).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

