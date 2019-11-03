Hubbell Incorporated to Post FY2019 Earnings of $8.10 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Hubbell in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.00. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Hubbell’s FY2020 earnings at $8.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBB. Stephens started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price target on Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Gabelli started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Hubbell stock opened at $143.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $144.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $69,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 452.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 634,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,679,000 after purchasing an additional 519,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 659.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 501,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,428,000 after purchasing an additional 435,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,962,000 after purchasing an additional 401,473 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 71.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 745,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,204,000 after purchasing an additional 309,991 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.77 per share, with a total value of $62,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,085.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

