Hunting (LON:HTG) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 650 ($8.49).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HTG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hunting to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 642 ($8.39) in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 645.64 ($8.44).

Get Hunting alerts:

LON HTG traded up GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 402.20 ($5.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 440.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 503.18. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 389.80 ($5.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 707.50 ($9.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $667.76 million and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

In related news, insider Keith Lough acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38) per share, with a total value of £19,520 ($25,506.34).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.