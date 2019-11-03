Hunting (LON:HTG) PT Lowered to GBX 530

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.93) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hunting to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 642 ($8.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 645.64 ($8.44).

Get Hunting alerts:

Hunting stock opened at GBX 402.20 ($5.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $667.76 million and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 440.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 503.18. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 389.80 ($5.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 707.50 ($9.24).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Hunting’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In other news, insider Keith Lough bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,520 ($25,506.34).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.