Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HURN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $5,586,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 39,865 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $1,512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 489.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth $1,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HURN. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, insider C. Mark Hussey sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $671,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,712.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $526,327.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,444.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $66.92. 126,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,864. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of -0.09.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

