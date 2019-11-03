Hype Token (HYPE) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Hype Token (CURRENCY:HYPE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Hype Token has a market capitalization of $56,294.00 and $130.00 worth of Hype Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hype Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, DDEX and Livecoin. In the last week, Hype Token has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00217874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.01394452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00120023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hype Token Profile

Hype Token’s total supply is 53,344,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,864,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Hype Token is /r/HYPE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hype Token is medium.com/@hypetoken. The official website for Hype Token is hypetoken.io. Hype Token’s official Twitter account is @hype_token.

Buying and Selling Hype Token

Hype Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and DDEX.

