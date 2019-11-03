HyperQuant (HQT) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, IDAX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. HyperQuant has a market cap of $46,730.00 and approximately $126,358.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00218697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.01404444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00119969 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,083,368 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

