Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to $550.00

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at HSBC from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CSFB cut shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.75 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, GMP Securities cut shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.31.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 49.87 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. Iamgold has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Harmer Peter bought 180,659 shares of Iamgold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,335.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iamgold by 45.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,997,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 621,938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Iamgold by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,965,062 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 9.4% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,723,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 320,700 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 33.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 38,501,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 47.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 20,061,272 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

