ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.03. 111,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.69. ICF International has a 12 month low of $60.22 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ICF International by 21.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 888,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,680,000 after buying an additional 156,967 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,700,000 after buying an additional 38,051 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICF International during the third quarter worth about $13,745,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 107,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

