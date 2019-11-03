Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given a $32.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) received a $32.00 price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICHR. Cowen cut Ichor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

ICHR stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 471,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,941. The firm has a market cap of $653.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ichor has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $30.87.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.31 million. Ichor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $355,534.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 81.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 20.3% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 21.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ichor by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

