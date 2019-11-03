IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $386.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.28 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. IDACORP updated its FY19 guidance to $4.40-4.50 EPS.

IDA traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.03. The stock had a trading volume of 303,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,217. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.18. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $114.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

In related news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $81,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,380.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

