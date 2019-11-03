IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.72-4.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.395-2.405 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.30-5.46 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $8.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.87. The company had a trading volume of 579,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,084. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 0.79. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $176.11 and a one year high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.29.

In related news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.44, for a total value of $631,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.17, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,114.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock worth $19,402,442 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

