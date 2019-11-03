Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Announces Earnings Results

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. 325,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,717. Imax has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMAX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $173,884.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $40,885.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,481 shares in the company, valued at $351,869.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

