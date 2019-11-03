imbrex (REX) Price Hits $0.0123 on Major Exchanges

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One imbrex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $106,622.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00218699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.01414094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00117144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex was first traded on September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls.

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

