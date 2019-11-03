IMI’s (IMI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,075 ($14.05) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,065.42 ($13.92).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,028.50 ($13.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,080.50 ($14.12). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 979.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 989.58.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

