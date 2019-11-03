Imperial Capital Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Imperial Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $265.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $245.00. Imperial Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.00. 453,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,381. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.65. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $140.95 and a 1-year high of $241.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $303,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total value of $408,654.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,405 shares of company stock worth $6,585,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 491.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 687,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after purchasing an additional 570,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,785,000 after purchasing an additional 372,156 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,413,000 after purchasing an additional 325,532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,547.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 297,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,323,000 after purchasing an additional 279,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,872,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.