Incent Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Incent has a market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $14,518.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Incent has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Tidex and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00218697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.01404444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00119969 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,571 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Livecoin, Liqui and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

