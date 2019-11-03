Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $45.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million.

NYSE:ICD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 195,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,928. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.04.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Contract Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

