ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €12.00 ($13.95) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INGA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.13 ($14.11).

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

