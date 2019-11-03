Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.77.

IR traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $128.87. 1,487,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.08. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,902.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

