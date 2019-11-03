Innospec (IOSP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Get Innospec alerts:

IOSP stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. Innospec has a 12-month low of $53.07 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOSP. ValuEngine downgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Innospec in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In other news, VP Brian Watt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $252,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,054.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.