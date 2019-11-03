Innova (INN) Achieves Market Cap of $33,009.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, Innova has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $33,009.00 and $54.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.