Innovaderma’s (IDP) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Innovaderma (LON:IDP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IDP stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 76 ($0.99). 26,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.10. Innovaderma has a 12 month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 125.05 ($1.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86.

Get Innovaderma alerts:

About Innovaderma

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Innovaderma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovaderma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.