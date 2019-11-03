Inphi Co. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inphi in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inphi’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Inphi from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Inphi from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Inphi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

IPHI stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.69. Inphi has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $74.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 107,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,818,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $2,347,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,538,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,080. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Inphi by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inphi by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 162,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Inphi by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

