Insider Buying: BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) Major Shareholder Buys $999,982.50 in Stock

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg bought 17,391 shares of BIOLASE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $999,982.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. BIOLASE Inc has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $12.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.20.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 159.26% and a negative net margin of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 795,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.50% of BIOLASE worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on BIOLASE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BIOLASE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

