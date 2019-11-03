Insider Buying: Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (CVE:EBY) Senior Officer Purchases 3,032,678 Shares of Stock

Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (CVE:EBY) Senior Officer Michael Rice acquired 3,032,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,326.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,728,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,281.78.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emerald Bay Energy alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, Michael Rice acquired 200,000 shares of Emerald Bay Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,000.00.

EBY stock opened at C$0.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. Emerald Bay Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Emerald Bay Energy

Emerald Bay Energy Inc operates as an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas, as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. It owns 50% working interests in the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek projects in Guadeloupe, Texas. The company also owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Bay Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Bay Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.