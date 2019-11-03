Insider Buying: Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Director Acquires $13,277.00 in Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $13,277.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles A. Kabbash also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

On Friday, September 27th, Charles A. Kabbash acquired 700 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $6,524.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SONA opened at $15.83 on Friday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SONA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONA. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 441,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 190,962 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 174.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 117,474 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the third quarter valued at $729,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.4% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 137,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter valued at $563,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.