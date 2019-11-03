Insider Buying: Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Acquires 4,200 Shares of Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Dale Edwin Andres purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.58 per share, with a total value of C$90,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,385,436.

Shares of TSE TECK.A opened at C$21.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of C$19.60 and a 52-week high of C$34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.53. The stock has a market cap of $171.60 million and a P/E ratio of 7.32.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.