Insider Selling: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00.

Shares of BYND opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.16.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $169,339,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $161,317,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $68,864,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $24,102,000. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $11,858,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.